OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Terry Wayne Hedges

Terry Wayne Hedges

Terry Wayne Hedges

Originally Published: July 14, 2022 2:51 p.m.

LOVING HUSBAND, FATHER, PAPA AND FRIEND

Terry Wayne Hedges passed away Dec. 7, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer. Terry was surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 44 years, Ronda, his daughters, his sister, his sons-in-law, and other extended family.

Terry was born May 12, 1960, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Matilda “Lavern” and Marvin Hedges. Terry and his family would later move to Kingman, Arizona, where he would meet the love of his life, Ronda Clouse. Even as a teenager, Terry knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Ronda, and they were married on June 17, 1977. Together they raised three daughters: Brandy (Michael) Simanson, Janna (James) Burrow and Shay (Christopher) Wills.

At the age of 16 Terry began working for Citizens Utilities where he worked for 29 years advancing to the status of Senior Right-of-Way Agent for the Engineering Department. After retiring from Citizens (Frontier Communications) in 2005, Terry co-founded High Ridge Contracting LLC, working as a General Contractor and a Residential/Small Commercial Contractor while continuing as a contract Right-of-Way Agent for Citizens. It always seemed that he knew a little about everything and a lot about some things.

Terry worked hard every day of his life, but he would never hesitate to drop everything he was doing for anyone in need of help -- family, friend, or even a stranger. When not working, Terry enjoyed working on his trucks and outdoor adventures like boating, riding, camping and hiking. Rafting the Grand Canyon with his wife was one of his best “cruise” memories.

Terry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family and he and Ronda made sure to celebrate every holiday and achievement with them, big or small. He will be remembered for his strength and integrity. He was funny, attentive and extremely kind. He cared.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Terry is survived by his seven grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, his sisters Barbara Siler, Peggy (Joe) Brown and Trudy Hedges, and his brother Larry (Christine) Pratt.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Lavern Lovestedt and Marvin Hedges, and siblings Edie (Norman) Stickler, Deryl Hedges, Evelyn (Buzz) Carter, Dennis (Sharon) Hedges and Theresa (Rick) Hummel.

Terry will be sorely missed by all. The family is not planning any public services at this time.

Rest In Peace, Terry. Fly with the Angels until we meet again.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State