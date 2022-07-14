Rants and Raves | July 15, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Linda Athens letter: Greatest country on Earth – First as a Nam vet, thank you Linda. This is still a great country. A huge problem we have now is people seem to always look at what’s wrong instead of all the good we have, and we have a lot.

Linda Athens letter: Greatest country on Earth – Please, no more dividing political talk. I was drafted into the Army during the 1960s and sent to Vietnam. We did not care whether we were Democrat or Republican. We didn’t have time to discuss such trivia.

Genetic defect abortion rant – I have known a few Down Syndrome children. A friend of mine had a Down syndrome daughter and she is the sweetest loving person that anyone could ask for. Others could learn a lot from them.

Since so many of you here in Kingman hate California and Californians why don’t you boycott all goods that are grown in California or pass through California’s ports.

Mohave County Supervisors seek to stop farm growth in the Hualapai Basin – We drove out to Antares Point. We saw two big drill rigs working on new wells. Landowners are going to get their wells in before they do something. Kind of like closing the gate after the cow is already out.

Butler rant – There have been a number of rants about cleaning up Butler, suggesting the county be responsible. How about residents being responsible? They are the ones trashing these neighborhoods.