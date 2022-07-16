Coronavirus resurgence underway in Mohave County, mimicking state trend

KINGMAN – Mohave County is now identified by the CDC as a high-transmission area for the coronavirus, and health officials say coronavirus cases have continued to trend upward over the past month.

According to county health officials, 14 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Mohave County within the past three weeks, with 935 new confirmed cases reported since June 22.

Coronavirus cases have risen slowly but steadily in Mohave County since April, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, with a low of 37 new cases reported during the week of March 10.

State records show that number increased to 480 new cases during the week of July 3.

Those numbers are still far below peak reported cases earlier this year, when more than 4,500 new cases were reported countywide during the week of Jan. 9.

But the recent resurgence in case numbers throughout Mohave County appears to coincide with rising coronavirus-related illnesses throughout Arizona.

Statewide, the number of new coronavirus cases reached a low of about 2,009 during the week of April 3. As of Wednesday, that number had risen to 15,280 new coronavirus cases in the prior seven days.

Those new cases may be fueled by “Omicron” sub-variants of the virus, known as BA.4 and BA.5, which have become the most common strains of the virus in the U.S. The BA.5 strain is known for its ability to evade antibodies, and its ability to reinfect patients who previously had the virus within four weeks.

The Mohave County Department of Health is recommending that county residents inoculate themselves against the coronavirus, if they have not already done so. Face masks are recommended in areas of high potential transmission of the virus, and social distancing is advised by medical officials.