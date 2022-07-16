Kingman City Council to hear a variety of reports, decide on electronic message boards

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will decide whether to approve a request for a proposal for six electronic message boards throughout the city for branding and beautification at the Tuesday, July 19 meeting.

The project is estimated to cost $494,914.18 from the Capital Improvement Fund. According to the agenda, the proposed contract for the project is with Precise Sign Co. of Phoenix.

Council will also vote on a request from the Kingman Police Department for a five-year contract and a six-year contract with AXON Enterprise, Inc. for a variety of training. Contract context, according to the agenda, includes Officer Safety Plan, Taser 7 Certification Bundle, Unlimited 7+ Bundle, Pro License Bundle and AXON Fleet Bundle.

The contract also includes required training, equipment, support and services regarding body cameras, Taser systems, in-car cameras, data storage, redaction tools, etc. Funding for the contract was approved in the FY 2022-23 budget.

Council will also decide whether to cancel the Tuesday, Aug. 2 Kingman City Council meeting because that is also the date of Arizona’s primary election.

Council will also hear an economic development report, a Legislative update, an 1.800-acre land release update and an airport hanger occupancy report.