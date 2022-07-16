Kingman Primary Election season in full swing

KINGMAN – Early voting is in full swing with the primary coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with multiple local seats up for grabs.



While voter registration closed on July 5, people still have until July 22 to request a mail-in ballot. The last day for a voter to mail in their ballot is July 29.

For the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Aug. 7 is the first day to request an early ballot and ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 12. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.

To request an early ballot visit and download the proper forms to submit to the Mohave County Elections Department visit https://bit.ly/3uQvE8t.

From Kingman City Council to the governor, local voters have a long list of candidates to choose from. At the City of Kingman level, the mayor’s seat is up for grabs along with three city council seats.

The terms of Mayor Jen Miles and councilmembers Ken Watkins, SueAnn Mello and Deana Nelson expire in 2022. All successful candidates will take office at the City of Kingman meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the City of Kingman website.

Kingman City Council candidates include Shawn Savage and Marion “Smiley” Ward. Cameron Patt and Charles "Kevin" Sarkisian are write-in candidates.

For the mayoral seat, current Vice Mayor Ellery “Ken” Watkins is on the ballot. James "Jimmi D" Kopf is a write-in candidate.

For Mohave County seats, current City of Kingman Councilwoman SueAnn Mello (R- Kingman) is running unopposed for county treasurer. Current Clerk of the Superior Court Christina Spurlock (R-Kingman) will be up against Mike Cobb (R-Kingman) for the seat.

There are two seats for Arizona State Representatives for LD-5. Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) will be seeking re-election. Also on the ballot are John Gillette (R-Kingman), Donna McCoy (R-Lake Havasu City), Marianne Salem (R-Kingman), Nohl Rosen (R-Wickenburg) and Bill Hardt (R-Bullhead City). There are no Democratic candidates.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) will also be running for re-election unopposed for LD-5.

For the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 seat, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) will seek his seventh term in Congress. Adam Morgan (R-Kingman) and Randy Kutz (R-Waddell) will also be on the ballot. David Lucier and Gene Sharer are two Democratic write-ins.

For the U.S. Senate, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Tucson) will be seeking re-election. Republicans seeking the seat include businessman Blake Masters (R-Tucson), businessman Jim Lamon (R-Fountain Hills), current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R-Phoenix) and Major General Mick McGuire (R-Phoenix).

Republicans seeking the attorney general’s seat currently held by Brnovich include Abraham Hamadeh (R-Phoenix), Andrew Gould (R-Yuma), Dawn Grove (R-Phoenix), Lacy Cooper (R-Phoenix, Rodney Glassman (R-Tucson) and Tiffany Shedd (R-Pinal County). Kris Mayes (D-Prescott) is the only Democratic candidate.

For state treasurer, Kimberly Yee (R-Phoenix) is running for re-election. Other candidates include Jeff Weninger (R-Chandler), Robert Lettieri (R-Scottsdale) and Martín Quezada (D-Phoenix).

Candidates for Arizona secretary of state, currently held by Katie Hobbs, include Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R-Scottsdale), Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix), Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) and Beau Lane (R-Phoenix). Democratic candidates include Adrian Fontes (D-Phoenix) and Reginald Bolding (D-Phoenix.)

For Arizona governor currently held by the term-out Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Phoenix), Republican candidates include former TV reporter Kari Lake (R-Phoenix), businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson (R-Phoenix), businesswoman Paola "Z." Tulliani-Zen (R-Phoenix) and Scott Neely (R-Mesa).

For the Democratic nomination for governor, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-Phoenix) and Marco Lopez (D-Nogales) will be on the ballot.