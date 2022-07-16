Mohave County Master Gardeners offer workshop

KINGMAN – Have gardening, plant or tree questions? Attend the Saturday, July 23 session conducted by the Mohave County Master Gardeners and have your questions answered by the experts.

The free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mohave County Extension Office at 101 E. Beale St. in Kingman, according to a news release by Cooperative Extension Mohave County.

The public is invited to attend and bring plant samples.