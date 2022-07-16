OFFERS
Sat, July 16
Mohave County Master Gardeners offer workshop

Mohave County Master Gardeners will hold a workshop on Saturday, July 23 where attendees can get their questions about gardening, plants and trees answered. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Have gardening, plant or tree questions? Attend the Saturday, July 23 session conducted by the Mohave County Master Gardeners and have your questions answered by the experts.

The free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mohave County Extension Office at 101 E. Beale St. in Kingman, according to a news release by Cooperative Extension Mohave County.

The public is invited to attend and bring plant samples.

