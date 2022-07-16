Rants and Raves | July 17, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

“Since so many of you here in Kingman hate California” rant – We don’t hate your ports or your fine veggies. Your ports actually belong to the American people and you are bad stewards. Your veggies are grown with our Colorado River water. It’s your fruits and nuts we could do without.

To the person in favor of polluting vehicles in Kingman – Wind does not solve air pollution. I guess you have no problem breathing excessive fumes in the Walmart and Smith’s parking lots as you are unloading your groceries and goods. And stop thinking only former Californians bring up these issues!

Shanna Cooper Community View – The Constitution protects the freedom to practice whatever religion you choose, or to practice no religion. That freedom does not extend to forcing your religion on others. There is a difference!

Shanna Cooper Community View – Thank you Shanna, for rightfully explaining that we do not have separation of church and state – never have. If only more adults (and children in school) would read our Founder’s actual words, they would find God/Christ everywhere. Write more!

Water deficit – Leave the farmers alone! Quit building neighborhoods with two-story homes that look like concentration camps and ruining our beautiful Kingman! Keep building homes and our water will run out. No more building permits!

Rants about Brittany Griner – It’s sad to see how callous some locals are about an American woman being held prisoner in Russia over basic political posturing. If she was your family, your loved one, wouldn’t you want the government to help her?