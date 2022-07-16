Trio of Kingman-area community blood drives slated

KINGMAN – A trio of community blood drives are scheduled for the Kingman area this week.

Blood drives will be held:

– from 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall at 610 Eastern St. in Kingman.

– from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 in the dining room at Elks Lodge 468 at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

– from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 in the meeting room at VFW Post 2555 at 6068 Supai Drive in Golden Valley.

According to Vitalant there is a national critical blood shortage. All types of blood are needed, especially type O, the universal blood type.

Donors can sign up at donors.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.