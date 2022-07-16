Zimmerman leads county parks

KINGMAN – Handling the multiple demands of Mohave County Parks is Kristin Zimmerman. For the past 2 years she has been the Mohave County Parks Administrator, reporting directly to Public Works Director Steve Latoski. Three well-known entities she oversees are Davis Camp, Hualapai Mountain Park and the Mohave County Fairgrounds, plus much more. It’s a big job with over 20 employees working with her, along with many volunteers. She also manages and puts in a concerted effort managing Chloride Park, Neal Butler Park, Mt. Tipton Park, Veterans Park and E.R.A.C.E., the vital program addressing the ongoing illegal dumping problem in the county.



Zimmerman says she has always been a lover of parks and recreation. As a child, in Iowa City, Iowa, she had numerous vacations visiting national and regional park sites, and going to and fro participating in various sporting events. She spent many hours in her community’s local parks and trails. She started as a lifeguard and rock-climbing instructor with the YMCA before moving to West Virginia as a young park ranger with the National Park Service at Harper’s Ferry National Historical Park.

In Independence, Missouri, Zimmerman spent 12 years of her life working for the city and managed the Sports, Aquatics and Inclusion Division of the city.



She says during this time, she raised $2.5 million to build McCoy Park. It’s an amazing sum and quite an accomplishment. The park was especially designed for persons with special needs in mind (playgrounds, splashpads and a baseball field). She also managed the local municipal water park.

Prior to coming to Mohave County and after leaving Independence, Zimmerman spent 18 months working for small and rural Calvert County, Maryland in Prince Frederick. (Best-selling espionage novel author Tom Clancy operated an insurance business in Prince Frederick prior to his literary career.) A Mohave County job posting got Zimmerman’s notice and applying for and getting the parks position led her west to Arizona.

Zimmerman talks about the near future of the county with enthusiasm. A new playground should be in place soon at Chloride Park. Also, Mt. Tipton Park in Dolan Springs will receive a new playground in the coming fiscal year (completed in 2023), and designing and planning will soon begin for a new skate and bike park at Neal Butler Park in Kingman.

There’s some nice work going on at Hualapai Mountain Park as the largest healthy forest project the park has ever experienced is currently underway and planning stages begins for adding bike trails.

At Davis Camp in Bullhead City there are several projects underway including a new playground, boat launch and dock redesign, restrooms and shower houses.

Zimmerman says “we plan to officially open the Arizona Heritage Trail in September together with the Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service and the City of Bullhead.” She said she “is proud of how much the parks team can accomplish because Mohave County Parks is self-sustaining; which means the entry fees collected go back in to each park to make further improvements and Parks receives no Mohave County taxes to maintain or operate any of the local community parks and regional parks.”

It’s a tall order to keep that successfully running, one that perhaps no other county in the state attempts.



Zimmerman currently serves as the chair for the National Recreation and Park Association’s Aquatics Board. It provides oversight and direction to all municipal and public swimming pools, water parks and beaches across the country. Her current county schedule is occupied greatly with the upcoming Sept. 15-18 Mohave County Fair. All eyes are on the county in this endeavor since the county took over the fairgrounds from the Fair Association this year.

Talk of a new location is in the air, and a needs assessment of the fairgrounds is a discussion issue on the board of supervisors’ agenda on Monday, July 18.

But, for now the concentration is on improving the current site near Interstate 40 and Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The theme for the 2022 fair is “Let the Good Times Roll” and Zimmerman and her team seem to be well-prepared as they get ready for the event with a varied program of entertainment and several new exciting upgrades.

She’s confident in her abilities and is not new at it because she points out: “I’ve operated large event venues previously in my career.” Zimmerman said she looks forward to continuing progress in her department and states “the county gets a very good value in our department.” She said she works with an amazing team, emphasizing that she personally doesn’t care about the money she makes and it’s not important. Making progress is the daily goal and no question that’s taking place.

(This is one of a series of profiles of county employees by Mohave County Communications.)