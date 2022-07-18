OFFERS
Wildfires sparked in Kingman area during stormy weekend

The Big Sandy Fire in the Wikieup area started on Saturday, July 16 and has burned more than 100 acres of ponderosa pines and chaparral. (Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management/Public domain)

Originally Published: July 18, 2022 9:02 a.m.

KINGMAN - Several wildfires were sparked in the Kingman area due to lighting from thunderstorms that occurred over the weekend, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

As of Sunday, July 17, BLM reported a helicopter flew over all known fires just after 10 a.m. Smoke was visible from two of the fires in the Hualapai Mountains. The active fires appeared to have received rain from the storms that passed through the area, according to a news release.

Aircraft is currently being used to monitor both fires. Fires in remote, inaccessible locations may be monitored while firefighters work to contain higher-priority fires.

A few miles from Wikieup, a wildfire is actively burning that forced evacuations over the weekend. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Big Sandy Fire is visible from Highway 93.

The largest of the fires is the Big Sandy Fire in the Wikieup area, which was mapped at over 100 acres on Sunday after being discovered at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The fire forced the evacuation of about 20 people and threatened multiple structures.

The Hualapai fires are the Pine Peak Fire, which has burned at least 9.2 acres on Pine Peak, and the Cow Fire, which has burned 2.5 acres in a remote area. They are both 0% contained.

The Pine Peak Fire was discovered at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, while the Cow Fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. the same day. Both fires are spreading slowly fueled by ponderosa pine and chaparral, authorities report.

