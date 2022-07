Victor Marcin Nicholson passed away June 30, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 95. Victor was born May 28, 1927 in Cuzco, Indiana.

A viewing will be Monday July 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave, Kingman. Service will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada, July 26 at 10:40 a.m.