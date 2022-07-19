OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Explosion reported at Hoover Dam

Kristy Hairston shot a video (below) (still shot from video above) of the explosion at the base of the Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday, July 19. The Boulder City Fire Department was responding. (Courtesy of Kristy Hairston)

Kristy Hairston shot a video (below) (still shot from video above) of the explosion at the base of the Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday, July 19. The Boulder City Fire Department was responding. (Courtesy of Kristy Hairston)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 11:42 a.m.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

Calls to police at the dam and Bureau of Land Management officials for information were not immediately returned.

The Boulder City Fire Department said it was responding to the scene, but had no additional information.

Hoover Dam Fire: Tourist's video captures small explosion at dam by FOX 35 Orlando

Related Stories

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State