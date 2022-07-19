OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman heat wave lingers

Tom Beller took this photo of a double rainbow in Kingman on Sunday, July 17. (Courtesy photo by Tom Beller)

Tom Beller took this photo of a double rainbow in Kingman on Sunday, July 17. (Courtesy photo by Tom Beller)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will get a respite from monsoonal thunderstorms, but not the high heat that envelops the region.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas high daily temperatures will be over 100 degrees through Saturday, July 23, with a high of 105 expected on Thursday. Overnight lows will be around 80 degrees.

A chance of thunderstorms is forecast for Saturday afternoon through Monday.

The NWS said .02 inches of rain fell at the Kingman Airport over the weekend, though some areas received much more rain.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State