Kingman heat wave lingers

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will get a respite from monsoonal thunderstorms, but not the high heat that envelops the region.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas high daily temperatures will be over 100 degrees through Saturday, July 23, with a high of 105 expected on Thursday. Overnight lows will be around 80 degrees.

A chance of thunderstorms is forecast for Saturday afternoon through Monday.

The NWS said .02 inches of rain fell at the Kingman Airport over the weekend, though some areas received much more rain.