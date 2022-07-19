Kingman man arrested on drug, resisting charges

KINGMAN – Kingman police used a TASER to help subdue a Kingman man who allegedly resisted arrest at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

Larry Burgess, 39, of Kingman, was subsequently arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of failure to identify.

According to a Kingman Police Department news release, an officer attempted to stop and contact Burgess for a minor offense in the 500 block of Berk Avenue, and Burgess reportedly refused the officer’s command to stop and provide identification.

When officers attempted to take Burgess into custody, he allegedly resisted and was TASERed.

Police said Burgess was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

Burgess was booked into the Mohave County jail.