OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman storms spark fires

B. Edwards took this photo of lightning in northeast Golden Valley over the weekend. Lightning started a number of wildfires in the region, including four in the Hualapai Mountains. (Courtesy photo by B. Edwards)

B. Edwards took this photo of lightning in northeast Golden Valley over the weekend. Lightning started a number of wildfires in the region, including four in the Hualapai Mountains. (Courtesy photo by B. Edwards)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 4:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Wildfires that sparked over the stormy weekend continue to burn, including the Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains and the Big Sandy Fire near Wikieup.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 the Big Sandy Fire had grown to 150 acres. The fire began Saturday, July 16, according to the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Crews worked overnight dealing with spot fires and high fire activity as the fire burns along the southern edge of the community of Wikieup.

The percentage of containment for the fire was not reported. About 100 firefighters and multiple helicopters will help protect structures as the fire continues to burn through pinyon pines and chaparral.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but residents should be alert, have a go-bag packed and be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would conduct evacuations if necessary.

The Pine Peak Fire, caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 16, was estimated to be 56 acres in size on Tuesday, July 19. There is 0% containment and the fire continues to spread slowly, according to the federal Incident Information System.

The fire, about 20 miles from Kingman, is in extremely remote and rugged terrain. The fire is being worked with a confine/contain strategy, and new fire starts may take priority over the Pine Peak Fire due to the remote location and limited values at risk.

Smoke from the Pine Peak Fire will be visible to surrounding areas, including Yucca, Wikieup and at times Kingman.

The Cow Fire, also in the Hualapai Mountains on Granite Peak, is estimated at 10 acres with 0% containment. Like with the Pine Peak Fire, new fire starts may take priority over the Cow Fire due to its remote location and limited risk.

The Yellow Flower Fire in the Hualapai Mountains 1.5 miles from the Lazy Y/U subdivision is three acres in size and 80% contained.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters were expected to “mop-up” the Yellow Flower Fire on Tuesday, July 19.

The fire started on Monday, July 18.

The McCarrel Fire has been 100% contained as of Tuesday, July 19. The fire that was in the Hualapai Mountains East of Blake Ranch Road began Sunday, July 17 due to lightning.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State