Kingman storms spark fires

KINGMAN – Wildfires that sparked over the stormy weekend continue to burn, including the Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains and the Big Sandy Fire near Wikieup.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 the Big Sandy Fire had grown to 150 acres. The fire began Saturday, July 16, according to the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Crews worked overnight dealing with spot fires and high fire activity as the fire burns along the southern edge of the community of Wikieup.

The percentage of containment for the fire was not reported. About 100 firefighters and multiple helicopters will help protect structures as the fire continues to burn through pinyon pines and chaparral.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but residents should be alert, have a go-bag packed and be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would conduct evacuations if necessary.

The Pine Peak Fire, caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 16, was estimated to be 56 acres in size on Tuesday, July 19. There is 0% containment and the fire continues to spread slowly, according to the federal Incident Information System.

The fire, about 20 miles from Kingman, is in extremely remote and rugged terrain. The fire is being worked with a confine/contain strategy, and new fire starts may take priority over the Pine Peak Fire due to the remote location and limited values at risk.

Smoke from the Pine Peak Fire will be visible to surrounding areas, including Yucca, Wikieup and at times Kingman.

The Cow Fire, also in the Hualapai Mountains on Granite Peak, is estimated at 10 acres with 0% containment. Like with the Pine Peak Fire, new fire starts may take priority over the Cow Fire due to its remote location and limited risk.

The Yellow Flower Fire in the Hualapai Mountains 1.5 miles from the Lazy Y/U subdivision is three acres in size and 80% contained.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters were expected to “mop-up” the Yellow Flower Fire on Tuesday, July 19.

The fire started on Monday, July 18.

The McCarrel Fire has been 100% contained as of Tuesday, July 19. The fire that was in the Hualapai Mountains East of Blake Ranch Road began Sunday, July 17 due to lightning.