Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman woman jailed, accused of stabbing 66-year-old victim

Laura M. Skelly (MCSO photo)

Laura M. Skelly (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 66-year-old victim at a home in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Laura M. Skelly, 44, of Kingman, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault/domestic violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

According to a Kingman Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of a subject brandishing a knife at others, and were told that Skelly, unprovoked, allegedly became aggressive and stabbed the victim and threatened his girlfriend. Police said Skelly had been staying at the home for about a month.

Police said the victim’s injuries were minor. Skelly, who provided inconsistent statements of the event, was booked into the Mohave County jail.

