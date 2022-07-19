Mohave Community College dental hygiene students back Backpack Buddies

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Dental Hygiene students helped children at the 2022 BHHS Legacy Foundation Tri-State Backpack Buddies event Tuesday, July 12 in Bullhead City at the Anderson Fieldhouse.

Backpack Buddies helps provide essential home, health and back-to-school items for children in the Arizona, California and Nevada tri-state area. Items donated include shoes, school uniforms and hygiene supplies.

MCC Dental Program students have been participating in the event for seven years, and enjoy teaching children proper dental care.

“I like the activities we’ve been doing with them like teaching them the importance of brushing their teeth and getting to see them excited for the things that are being given to them to start their first day of school,” said Eduardo Ortiz, an MCC dental hygiene student.

Tracy Gift is MCC’s dental hygiene program director and one of the event coordinators. Dental students participate as part of their service learning project. Students put together bags with healthcare items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss, which were provided by Delta Dental Foundation.

Gift said dental students have the opportunity to interact with children from various backgrounds, which is a benefit as they train to be healthcare professionals.

“This event is important for our students because when they go into the profession they will get to work with children from all sorts of backgrounds, so this event is great exposure to what they will experience in the profession,” Gift said.