National Park Service to grade boat launch road at South Cove

MEADVIEW – It has been several months since I’ve had any good news to report to boaters and anglers who utilize the South Cove dirt launch area.

But now, it seems boaters and anglers alike who are utilizing the dirt launch area at the end of the road at what is known as South Cove Point will have some good news.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a perfect scenario. The National Park Service isn’t going to build a launch ramp like we want, but what is being planned is better than nothing.

I sent a text to the Deputy Superintendent of the LMNRA, Justin Pattison, advising that the road leading to the South Cove launch area could use some work. In response, Pattison said that NPS is going to do some grading of the designated dirt road that leads to the unimproved launching areas at both Pearce Ferry and South Cove. Currently, this “road” – and you have to use your imagination to call it that – is a twisting, winding dirt path that goes through some large, boulder-strewn areas.

Yes, it is drivable with most vehicles, but according to the past statements by NPS that designated road is the only place where launching is to be done. Any other areas are not authorized. By designating that area as the launch, one could say that NPS should be keeping the road open and passable, even with the water receding more each day.

And apparently, that’s what they are going to do.

From reports I’ve received and my personal observations down there, people are launching kayaks, canoes, pleasure boats and fishing boats.

I’ve been told that watercraft over 20 feet long have been launched and recovered at the current site.

I was down there a couple of times to do some shore fishing for stripers at dusk, and I watched as one 16-foot to 17-foot boat launched with no difficulty. (Oh, I caught two stripers on my first two casts as a boil appeared at the end of the road.)

All of this is good news to boaters and anglers alike. I may even try to launch my 18-foot Skeeter bass boat if that point doesn’t drop off too rapidly.

The lake is continuing to drop, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon. But for the short-term it looks like watercraft owners can still utilize the area.

Anglers who have smaller boats and 4x4 vehicles may want to go do some fishing. There has to be literally thousands of hungry stripers out there looking for food.