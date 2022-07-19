Rants and Raves | July 20, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

A huge thank you to the lady who saw my tortoise on Beale Street and stopped to take him off the street. Then my neighbor Mike told her where Tommy belonged, so they possibly saved his life. After 25 years, he is part of my family and I am so happy he is safe. Thanks to both of them.

Community View and Rant about religious freedom – Were a Muslim to appear on a sports field with a prayer rug, there would be no tolerance from Christians. When Christians talk about religious rights, they refer to Christian rights only.

Butler neighborhood – Many of us have nice, improved houses and properties. There are also many abandoned properties left to rot. Many need law enforcement to fine these junk yard folks. Force owners of abandoned properties to clean up their properties. Government, help please.

To the Kingmanite who has a problem with California using the Colorado River – The river does not belong exclusively to Arizona, even if California may use more than its fair share. Also, labeling people as “fruits” is homophobic.

We don’t hate California. We just don’t want their laws, lifestyles and high prices forced on us just because they move here. Move here for our way of life. Why else did you move here?

Rant about leave farmers alone – Farming needs to be conducted where there is water, not in the desert. Know the facts: agriculture is the highest water use followed by hotels. That’s where your attention needs to be.