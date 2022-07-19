Update: Two Kingman-area wildfires continue to grow

KINGMAN - Two wildfires that sparked over the stormy weekend continue to burn, including the Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains and the Big Sandy Fire near Wikieup.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 the Big Sandy Fire had grown to 150 acres. The fire began Saturday, July 16, according to the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Crews worked overnight dealing with sport fires overnight and high fire activity as the fire burns along the southern edge of the community of Wikieup.

Percentage of containment for the fire was not reported. About 100 firefighters and multiple helicopters will help protect structures as the fire continues to burn through pinyon pines and chaparral.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but residents should be alert, have a go-bag packed and be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office would conduct evacuations if necessary.

The Pine Peak Fire, caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 16, was estimated to be 55 acres in size on Tuesday, July 19. There is 0% containment and the fire continues to spread slowly, according to the federal Incident Information System.

The fire, about 20 miles from Kingman, is in extremely remote and rugged terrain. The fire is being worked with a confine/contain strategy, and new fire starts may take priority over the Pine Peak Fire due to the remote location and limited values at risk.

Smoke from the Pine Peak Fire will be visible to surrounding areas, including Yucca, Wikieup and at times Kingman.

Information on the Cow Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, which was last reported to be 2.5 acres in size, has not been updated.