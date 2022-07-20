OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Excessive heat warning issued for Kingman area

High temperatures of 105 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, in the Kingman area. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the region. (Adobe image)

High temperatures of 105 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, in the Kingman area. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the region. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 20, 2022 8:49 a.m.

KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

According to the National Weather, the high temperature will reach 105 degrees in Kingman on both Thursday and Friday, moderating slightly over the weekend to 101 degrees on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS cautioned on its website.

The agency added that overnight lows will struggled to fall below 85 degrees in parts of the region, although lows of 78 degrees to 81 degrees are expected in Kingman during the forecast period.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, wear light clothes, and, if possible, spend time in air-conditioned or well-ventilated places.

If someone is overcome by a heat stroke they should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and 911 should be called, the weather service advised.

While it is expected to remain dry through Saturday, monsoonal weather could return by Sunday, with thunderstorms or showers possible from Sunday, July 24 through Tuesday, July 26.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State