Excessive heat warning issued for Kingman area

KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

According to the National Weather, the high temperature will reach 105 degrees in Kingman on both Thursday and Friday, moderating slightly over the weekend to 101 degrees on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS cautioned on its website.

The agency added that overnight lows will struggled to fall below 85 degrees in parts of the region, although lows of 78 degrees to 81 degrees are expected in Kingman during the forecast period.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, wear light clothes, and, if possible, spend time in air-conditioned or well-ventilated places.

If someone is overcome by a heat stroke they should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and 911 should be called, the weather service advised.

While it is expected to remain dry through Saturday, monsoonal weather could return by Sunday, with thunderstorms or showers possible from Sunday, July 24 through Tuesday, July 26.