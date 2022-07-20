OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game

Rachel Robinson, wife of deceased baseball great Jackie Robinson, was honored on her 100th birthday on Tuesday, July 19 prior to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (White House photo, Public domain, https://bit.ly/3IUOi4E)

Rachel Robinson, wife of deceased baseball great Jackie Robinson, was honored on her 100th birthday on Tuesday, July 19 prior to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (White House photo, Public domain, https://bit.ly/3IUOi4E)

Originally Published: July 20, 2022 8:34 a.m.

Baseball's All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night's game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him.

“Today's a special day. It's Miss Rachel Robinson's 100th birthday,” Betts said. “So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: 'Happy Birthday, Rachel!'”

Rachel Robinson didn’t travel from her home in Connecticut to the game.

“That tribute is probably the thing I’ll remember the most,” Betts said. “It was very special for me to be able to be on the mic and say it.”

A video tribute followed on the hexagonal DodgerVision scoreboards in left and right field after the first inning.

“It was beautiful,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. “I know she's really special to this game and so is Jackie.”

Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

Major League Baseball held a discussion of Robinson's life on Monday.

Jackie Robinson died in 1972 at age 53 and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997. There is a statue honoring the Hall of Famer outside Dodger Stadium.

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington wore a No. 42 jersey when he spoke to the crowd during the pregame ceremonies.

"I give Mookie a lot of respect,” Turner said. “I know he was probably a little nervous for it, especially following that great speech from Denzel. But he did a great job.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State