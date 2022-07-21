OFFERS
Arizona attorney general seeking another execution warrant

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that his office will seek an execution warrant for Murray Hooper, who was convicted of a 1980 murder. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3bHpKNF)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 21, 2022 9:49 a.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that he has notified the state Supreme Court that his office intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper.

It would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona.

Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Frank Atwood died June 8 by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

Dixon’s execution was Arizona’s first after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

The Attorney General’s Office said there are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row and 22 have exhausted their appeals.

Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

The other two men died before their sentences could be carried out.

“Our state recognizes that those who commit the most heinous crimes deserve the ultimate punishment,” the attorney general said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is the appropriate response and we must faithfully carry out the court-ordered sentences for the victims, their families and our communities,” Brnovich continued.

Mesa couple accused of child abuse; no food or running water

MESA - A Mesa couple has been accused of child abuse after their three children were found to be living in a filthy home without food or running water, according to authorities.

Mesa police said Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were taken into custody on Monday, July 18.

It was unclear Wednesday if either has a lawyer yet.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating in February after a caller told police that three young girls were going to neighbors’ houses asking for food and water.

Court documents show deputies went inside the couple’s home and found little food, no running water and a toilet filled with feces, according to Phoenix TV station KPHO.

Investigators said Johnson told them that she fed her kids, enrolled them in online school and took them to another family member’s house to bathe because city fines resulted in her home’s water being turned off.

Edwards said Johnson homeschooled the kids, however.

Court records show that Johnson told investigators that she received money from her mother but would use it to buy drugs instead of food for the children.

State