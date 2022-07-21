Book sale set for Kingman library

KINGMAN – A Book Sale hosted by The Friends of the Mohave County Library - Kingman will be held in the program room at the library at 3269 N. Burbank St.

The sale is open to all from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.

Members of the Friends group will receive a 10% discount Friday, July 29; and a 20% discount Saturday, July 30. Non-members may join upon entry. Cash or credit and debit cards will be accepted.

“Select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including, large print, CDs, DVDs, and more,” the friends group wrote in a news release. Proceeds benefit the Mohave County Library - Kingman Branch.