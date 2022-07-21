Brittney Griner case: Russia tells U.S. to repect its laws

MOSCOW – The spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the United States has shown disrespect for Russian law by characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner’s jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention.”

Griner has been jailed since mid-February after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. The Phoenix Mercury standout acknowledged in court this month that she had the canisters, but said she didn’t intend to break the law.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. has no bearing on what happens in Russia.