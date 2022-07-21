Kingman man arrested, allegedly slit victim’s throat

KINGMAN – On Monday, July 18 the Kingman Police Department arrested Carlos Lopez-Ruiz, 50 of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious injury and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

According to a news release from KPD, officers responded to the 2500 block of Veteran Way at Kingman Veteran Villas to a report that a man had slit the throat of a woman.

It was learned that the victim, age 60 of Kingman, had been transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Witnesses directed officers to Ruiz, who was standing in front of his home. Ruiz, who was holding a knife, was compliant with officers’ commands and ultimately taken into custody without incident, according to KPD.

The investigation determined that Ruiz, who was allegedly intoxicated, was walking through the neighborhood indiscriminately yelling profanities. At one point the victim verbally confronted Ruiz about his behavior, at which point it is reported that Ruiz approached the victim, lunged and cut her throat.

Investigators arrived at the hospital and learned that the victim’s injuries were consistent with being cut by a knife. She required surgery for a laceration to her throat. She is expected to fully recover.

According to law enforcement, moments before the attack Ruiz was being disorderly with customers in a nearby convenience store, where he was asked to leave. Ruiz was booked into the Mohave County jail.