Kingman Unified School District goes into school year with few teacher vacancies

Despite teacher shortages state and nationwide, Kingman Unified School District reported they only have a handful of vacancies as they start the new 2022-2023 school year this week. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: July 21, 2022 3:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Despite teacher shortages state and nationwide, Kingman Unified School District reported they only have a handful of vacancies as they start the new 2022-2023 school year this week.

At the Tuesday, July 19 KUSD school board meeting, Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said staff has worked hard to fill numerous positions, particularly teacher positions. The district had over 70 vacancies last school year, and Dorner said they are down to a “handful” of vacant positions.

“In this situation of a national teacher crisis, hiring crisis, where all districts across our state and nation are having a hard time hiring teachers, our principals and admin teams have done an incredible job filling the many vacancies that we had,” Dorner said.

Dorner said there are educators who may be slightly delayed because they’re transitioning from other areas of the country or internationally.

However, the district looks forward to welcoming them to Kingman.

“Most of our schools are fully staffed with teachers at this point,” Dorner said.

Substitute teacher positions with the district are also available this school year. Dorner said there is flexibility in what ages and days a substitute wants to teach.

“We’re fully staffed, but we’re always looking for guest teachers who want to join the team,” Dorner said.

State