Letter | Dart them, don’t shoot them

Originally Published: July 21, 2022 3:59 p.m.

This is in response to the “Black bear euthanized during visit to Parker High School” article in the Wednesday, July 13 Kingman Miner.

I’m sick of the Arizona Department of Game and Fish Department killing these animals. Do your job – what you were trained to do.

There is nothing wrong with these animals other than they are scared. Dart them and put them back where they belong.

Monty Millermon

Kingman

