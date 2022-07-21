Letter | Electric cart solution

I have found a solution to the electric cart plague in our stores. It was good for awhile, but Kingman still has a problem with not finding a cart, or finding them in disrepair and unusable.

On a recent trip to a Winco in Las Vegas I encountered a manager who solved this issue for their stores. It is literally a key to their success.

Yes, an actual key to start the cart. You need to leave your driver’s license or a deposit in order to get one but these carts are wonderful, clean and in excellent condition! If there is a patron who needs assistance they will give you your license back and a worker will go out, load your car and bring back the cart.

I’d like to see this ingenious solution in our stores!

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley