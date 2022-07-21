No injuries in hazardous materials incident at Kingman Industrial Park

KINGMAN – A hazardous material incident at the Kingman Industrial Park was reported on Thursday, July 21 and resulted in no injuries.

According to a Northern Arizona Fire Department news release, personnel responded to 4625 Interstate Way at the Industrial Park for an odor investigation. Upon arrival, the crew immediately began experiencing irritation to their eyes.

Contact was made with staff inside the building and after speaking with the on-site personnel, it was determined that a rapid chemical reaction had occurred during a manufacturing process and hazardous off-gassing was releasing from inside the structure.

Additional personnel were requested to the scene along with Kingman Fire Department to help control and assess the incident. Units responded and established a safe zone around the affected area.

All employees on-site were accounted for and the air quality was tested and determined to be safe outside of the immediate lab. No injuries were reported and no immediate threats are present.

Firefighters planned to continue to monitor the incident throughout the evening. Community members are asked to avoid the area.