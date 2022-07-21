OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No injuries in hazardous materials incident at Kingman Industrial Park

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident at a plant in the Kingman Industrial Park on Thursday, July 21. (Northern Arizona Fire District courtesy photo)

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident at a plant in the Kingman Industrial Park on Thursday, July 21. (Northern Arizona Fire District courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 21, 2022 4:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – A hazardous material incident at the Kingman Industrial Park was reported on Thursday, July 21 and resulted in no injuries.

According to a Northern Arizona Fire Department news release, personnel responded to 4625 Interstate Way at the Industrial Park for an odor investigation. Upon arrival, the crew immediately began experiencing irritation to their eyes.

Contact was made with staff inside the building and after speaking with the on-site personnel, it was determined that a rapid chemical reaction had occurred during a manufacturing process and hazardous off-gassing was releasing from inside the structure.

Additional personnel were requested to the scene along with Kingman Fire Department to help control and assess the incident. Units responded and established a safe zone around the affected area.

All employees on-site were accounted for and the air quality was tested and determined to be safe outside of the immediate lab. No injuries were reported and no immediate threats are present.

Firefighters planned to continue to monitor the incident throughout the evening. Community members are asked to avoid the area.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State