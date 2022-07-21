Obituary | Laura Rae Jarcik

Laura Jarcik of Kingman, Arizona, died on July 4, 2022, at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Lord blessed Raymond and Charlotte McNeill with the gift of a baby girl, Laura Rae, on Oct. 24, 1940, in Gary, Indiana. God lovingly made Laura his child through the saving waters of baptism on Jan. 5, 1941, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gary.

Although Gary was her birthplace, Laura considered Tucson, Arizona home when her family moved there when she was four. She grew in her Christian faith through what she was taught by her parents and her church. On May 30, 1954, having been instructed in God’s Word, she was confirmed in the Christian faith at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tucson, Arizona.

Laura graduated in the first graduating class at Catalina Public High School in Tucson in 1958. She attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. She used her God-given abilities and taught God’s children at Redeemer Lutheran School in Tucson, Arizona.

On May 11, 1963, God joined Laura in marriage to Ziegfred (Zeke) Jarcik. God blessed Laura and Zeke with three children, Kim, Kurt and Kent. The family continued to live in Tucson until they moved to Kingman in 1981.

Laura loved her Lord and showed it by serving him in many ways in the community and in the church. In the community, Laura was active in the Friends of the Library, serving as a volunteer “Pink Lady” at the hospital, and at Kingman Aid to Abused Persons. At church, she served God actively in many ways at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. More than anything, Laura knew how much she was loved by God, sharing and showing it in many ways.

Although Laura suffered from several health problems the last few years, the Lord made sure she held onto her faith in God. She so appreciated all the people who lovingly cared for her in the medical community, her church family, and her family. On July 4, 2022, Laura entered into the loving presence of her Savior.

Laura joins those who preceded her in death including her parents and her brother George.

Missing Laura, yet knowing that we will join her in heaven are her husband Zeke; daughter Kim (Pastor David) Fleischmann; sons, Kurt Jarcik and Kent (Rachel) Jarcik; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be given to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.