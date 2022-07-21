Rants and Raves | July 22, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Eric Trump at a rally in Las Vegas – Crowd is being led in prayer by a preacher. Trump doesn’t bow his head or close his eyes in participation. He’s so out of his element he doesn’t know what to do.

Residential areas of Kingman are looking like RV storage facilities. There is an RV/commercial vehicle parking ordinance which is not being enforced. Code enforcement officers drive past with a blind eye to violations, unless a resident complains.

We need a child-free club in Kingman – For all the people in this town who have chosen to never have children, we need a childfree club and meeting place in Kingman like other cities have.

I see too many parents in their teens and very early 20s in this town. And many of them don’t discipline and watch their kids. I think people in these age groups should practice more self control and birth control.

The mobile health van is paid for by COVID relief funds. When that money is expended who is expected to fund the van? Hopefully not Mohave County taxpayers living in districts who have no access to this health van.

Lawyer: Griner had doctor’s note for pot – Medical marijuana is not legal in Russia, note or not.

Alleged ringleader in Havasu cocaine conspiracy takes plea deal – So this guy gets a 6-month vacation. He’ll be out in a few weeks.