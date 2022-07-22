OFFERS
Man charged with attempted homicide using a forklift

A California man is charged with attempted homicide in Mohave Valley on Thursday, July 22. Erwin Colto, 36, of California City is accused of trying to crush his victim using a large forklift. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 22, 2022 10:59 a.m.

photo

Erwin Colato (MCSO photo)

MOHAVE VALLEY — On Thursday, July 21 at around 10 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an attempted homicide using a forklift as the weapon.

According to an MSCSO press release, law enforcement contacted Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, California at a business in the 8500 Block of Highway 95 in Mohave Valley. When contacted, Colato appeared distressed and indicated he had done something wrong and that he was ashamed of it.

Colato explained that he had lowered a forklift onto a male subject and he didn't know if the man was dead, according to law enforcement. Colato agreed to show the deputy where the victim was located and directed deputies to the 500 block of A Street in Mohave Valley. When Deputies arrived, they located an injured male subject pinned under a large forklift as described by Colato.

The victim was transported to Valley View Medical Center by the Mohave Valley Fire Department and flown to Las Vegas for treatment. The victim is currently in stable but critical condition. Detectives with the MCSO responded and took over the investigation.

When Colato was interviewed by detectives, he allegedly indicated he had assaulted the victim in a travel trailer in the home's garage, dragged him onto the garage floor and then lowered the fork lift onto the victim with the intent to kill him. The fork lift weighs approximately 32,000 pounds.

Colato was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for one count of felony attempted homicide.

