Pine Peak Fire grows another 250 acres

KINGMAN – A trio of wildfires that sparked over the stormy weekend continue to burn, with the Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains continuing to grow.

The Pine Peak Fire, caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 16, grew from 56 acres in size on Tuesday, July 19 to 400 acres as of Thursday, July 21. As of Friday, July 22 the fire had grown to 654 acres and was at 0% containment.

The fire continues to spread slowly, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management. No homes are threatened.

The following areas will be temporarily closed until the end of the current fire emergency, according to the BLM. BLM Road 7240 between the intersections of BLM Road 7240E west of Chappo Spring and BLM Road 7243 east of Chappo Spring.

The fire, about 20 miles from Kingman, is in extremely remote and rugged terrain. The fire is being worked with a confine/contain strategy, and new fire starts may take priority over the Pine Peak Fire due to the remote location and limited values at risk.

Firefighters continue to assess containment opportunities in more accessible terrain, assessing roads, trails or areas of reduced vegetation to slow or minimize spread potential.

Firefighters are also using aircraft to monitor the fire, and keeping fire intensity and activity in check with helicopter water drops as needed. Firefighters will be working to remove brush adjacent to some area range improvements.

Dry and warm weather may increase fire activity and smoke production through the weekend. Potential gusty and variable winds ahead of monsoon storm activity is expected and may increase the fire’s activity.

However, an increase in humidity into the area may help to moderate fire behavior and intensity, BLM wrote in a news release.



Smoke from the Pine Peak Fire will be visible to surrounding areas, including Yucca, Wikieup and at times Kingman.

The Big Sandy Fire near Wikieup is at 150 acres and 50% contained as of Friday, July 22.

The fire began Saturday, July 16, according to the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management and is burning along the southern edge of the community of Wikieup.

No evacuations have been ordered and no roads have been closed. The threat to structures has decreased significantly.

The Cow Fire, also in the Hualapai Mountains on Granite Peak, is estimated at 20 acres with 0% containment as of Friday, July 22.

Related Stories