Diet Tip: Drink water and attend those gatherings

Have you thought it’s hot and I can’t deal with weight loss right now?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

I have two areas for you to consider: drinking water and social gatherings.

Water

Researchers in Germany studied the effects of water on the metabolism of men and women. Researchers measured the resting metabolism of the participants before and after they drank a little more than 16 ounces of water. They found metabolism begin to rise within 10 minutes. After 40 minutes, the average calorie burning rate of the participants was 30% higher. The participants’ calorie burning rates remained higher for more than an hour. Furthermore, researchers calculate that drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily can burn about 35,000 calories a year. That number of calories amounts to a 10-pound loss!

So, stick to Diet Center guidelines and consume at least eight 8-ounce glasses daily. For a little different flavor, add a slice of lemon or lime. You can also add flavor with Diet Center’s Thermogenic Water Enhancer. Water is our body's most essential nutrient and will help us with weight loss!

Social gatherings

Dining out at social events may be one of the most challenging behaviors to change. Many people dine out for entertainment, celebrations or to spend time with others. While avoiding social events will help prevent us from dealing with temptation, it’s not the most practical solution. Attending social events can be motivating by providing us with opportunities to be with people that may provide support.

The following are changes we can make at social events:

Eat something before going out. A Diet Center Nutritional Snack Bar, Gold Premium Protein Supplement or a piece of high-fiber fruit can help curb our appetites.

Eat slowly. Aim to eat more slowly than anyone else dining with you.

Drink water or diet soda.

If there’s a buffet table, serve yourself a plate with appropriate portions of the best choices you can make. Then avoid the buffet table for the rest of the event.

Wear an outfit that fits or hugs at the waistline. It will help remind us that we want to lose weight. Also, loose clothing will give us room to overeat.

Attend an event fully rested. Fatigue will challenge our willpower and decision-making skills.

Don’t worry about wasting food. Instead, think about what you’re eating and how it will affect your waistline!

There’s no need to disrupt your social life just because you’re watching your weight. Continue to attend and enjoy social events by adjusting your behavior. Following these social eating suggestions can help you stay socially active as you work to become slim.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’ve been applying these tips and are struggling with weight loss call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.