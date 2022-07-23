OFFERS
Fishy situation: Retired military plane placed in Lake Havasu

An A6 Avenger military aircraft from the World War II era has been sunk in Lake Havasu near Site Six to serve as fish structure and improve the lake’s fishery. (Photo by Justvedt, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3PwAiAQ)

An A6 Avenger military aircraft from the World War II era has been sunk in Lake Havasu near Site Six to serve as fish structure and improve the lake's fishery. (Photo by Justvedt, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3PwAiAQ)

JOEY POSTIGLIONE, For the Miner
Originally Published: July 23, 2022 6:37 p.m.

Lake Havasu City residents were surprised to see a large crane Wednesday on the island, lowering an old military aircraft into the lake near Site Six.

Bureau of Land Management submerged the A6 Avenger plane near the Site Six fishing docks to be used as fishery habitat.

It’s the latest addition to a robust fishery program in Lake Havasu, which has included the use of old Christmas trees and other structures to encourage fish reproduction. An official at the Lake Havasu City office of the BLM confirmed the agency’s involvement in the plane’s placement into the lake, but referred questions for additional details to Field Office Manager Jason West, who wasn’t available Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jon Davis, a local diver, it was a collaboration between a number of agencies in the area. Davis posted photos of the plane going into the water onto Facebook, and his post quickly went viral. According to previous reporting in Today’s News-Herald, more than 600,000 visitors and Mohave County residents reported fishing in Mohave County waters in 2019, spending a collective $95.8 million. The fishing industry provides more than 2,017 jobs throughout Mohave County, generating $21.2 million in salaries and wages for residents, according to Game and Fish records.

