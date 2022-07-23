Ginny Anderson keeps Mohave County meetings running smoothly

KINGMAN – There are many duties and responsibilities that the Mohave County Clerk of the Board must carry out. Ginny Anderson performs the primary statutory duties of the clerk, creating preserving, distributing and retrieving records of official actions of the Board of Supervisors. She supervises and directs the preparation of the agenda for meetings of the Board of Supervisors, directs the recording and distribution of minutes of all Board proceedings, directs and supervises all liquor license applications for the county, and selects, trains, supervises and evaluates support staff. She also answers questions and provides information to the public and county officials concerning meeting agendas, minutes and other items regarding statutes, rules and publications of the county board of Supervisors. Anderson directs only two others in her department and calls them indispensable in their jobs. Overall, she believes “my job is to be a neutral party and work with all of the supervisors equally.”

There’s so much more Anderson must do. One important function is that Anderson also votes with the board on very rare occasions. That’s right. She votes. It’s by statute. It’s when a supervisor dies or needs to be replaced. She says “I’ve done it twice. It was probably the most stressful function of my job.” She also emphasizes that “my job is to serve the Board of Supervisors, as well as keep the board of supervisors and the county’s official records and to create and post the agendas. I have over 40 statutory duties I perform throughout the year.” So, who is this county wunderkind?”

Mohave County’s Clerk of the Board is a huge family person. She was raised in Anaheim, California with a terrific and loving family atmosphere surrounding her. Anderson says she couldn’t ask for better parents or siblings. She has two brothers, one older who lives in Grand Haven, Michigan, and a younger one in Tucson. She keeps busy with an extended family that includes three nieces, a nephew and two great nephews. Playing nearby are two beagle puppies, Remington and Ruger.

Before her journey to Mohave County, Anderson worked for Riverside County as a scheduler in its County ETS (Emergency Treatment Services) Center, and then worked for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department running background checks for emergency child placements.

Anderson moved to Bullhead City in 2006 and worked for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as a detention assistant before becoming a detention officer. In 2008 she moved to Tucson and was hired by the Intermountain Centers for Human Development as a program coordinator, working with seriously mentally ill (SMI) adults. After four years, the rural area of Mohave County called her back and she accepted a position as the secretary in the Clerk of the Board’s Office. From the point on, she solidified her position in Mohave County, moving first into the deputy clerk position and in 2014 becoming clerk of the board, which is one of two appointed positions in the county.

Anderson says she loves to craft and bake and operates a very small business on the weekends highlighting custom tumblers and baked goods. Her baked goods have elicited high marks from her family, as well as supervisors and co-workers. She is a great example of being someone who simply loves her job and works hard at it. She says she especially enjoys “the interactions I have with, not only my co-workers, but the public, too.” She always seeks to “expand my knowledge to better serve the public, and also continue to improve processes in our office to give constituents more access to view public records.” She knows that transparency remains key, and Anderson remains “proud of her job; proud to serve the board of supervisors and the residents of Mohave County.”