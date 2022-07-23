Obituary | James W Torrence

James W Torrence, 83, went home July 16, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Berma, and his sister Dorothy.

James was born Feb. 4, 1939 in Plains, Texas. He is survived by his wife Gene-Marie Torrence; two children, Michael Robinson of Visalia, California and Michelle Robinson of Kingman, Arizona; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was employed by ABF in Kingman until 2006 when he retired.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View cemetery in Kingman.