Update: Flash flood watch in effect in Kingman through Tuesday, July 26

KINGMAN – A flood watch has been upgraded to a flood warning in the Kingman area through 2:45 p.m. Monday, July 25. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas at 11:36 p.m. said Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the north end of the Hualapai Mountains were moving into the Kingman area.

“Some areas that will experience flash flooding are the Kingman and New Butler areas, and Hualapai Mountain Road,” the NWS wrote.

Rainfall of one-to-two inches in one hour are anticipated, and the NWS said flash flooding is ongoing or will begin shortly.

After 2:45 p.m. a flood watch will remain in effect for the Kingman area, with the potential of heavy rain through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

There’s a 40% chance of heavy rain overnight tonight, followed by a 50% chance during the day on Tuesday and 20% overnight. There’s a chance of showers every day for the remainder of the forecast period through Sunday, July 31.

The weather service said the flood warning and watch reflects the resumption of a monsoonal weather pattern. The flood watch applies to Kingman, Golden Valley, Valentine, Yucca, Wikieup and Dolan Springs.

“Excessive runoff and heavy downpours may result in the rapid onset of flooding in area washes, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the weather service warned.

The agency also noted that the thunderstorms could generate lightning strikes and outflow winds up to 40 mph.

Residents of flood-prone areas are advised to monitor weather forecasts, prepare to evacuate and avoid driving into flooded areas.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

The good news is the temperatures will moderate, with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s expected through Sunday after a long-stretch of a days with highs over 100 degrees.