Bighorn Trek brings education, business, government and industry together for career fair and more

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College, the MCC Foundation, the Kingman Chamber of Commerce and ARIZONA@WORK are launching the inaugural Bighorn Trek event, and are looking for area business and industry leaders who want to have a positive impact in the community.

According to a news release from MCC, the goal of Bighorn Trek is to bring community members, students and business leaders together with a singular purpose – help improve lives and communities.

“We want to promote all that is great in Mohave County,” said MCC Vice President of Student and Community Engagement Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, who also serves as dean of the Kingman campus. “Bringing business and industry, charitable organizations, education and governmental agencies to one location will provide maximum exposure of all the resources available to everyone in our region.”

Event organizers are hosting the free community event at Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus-Kingman on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will learn how the college and local businesses can help them get on the path to good careers with family-sustaining salaries.

There will be an opportunity to meet with college instructors and local businesses who can explain the skills needed to become successful. There will also be a job fair highlighting current openings throughout the area.

There are many reasons to join the Bighorn Trek as a sponsor and/or vendor, MCC wrote.

Business and industry employers can participate in the career fair, strengthen partnerships with educational partners, utilize the marketing network of the college to increase awareness of their companies, and take advantage of opportunities to connect with the future workforce.

Charitable and nonprofit organizations can increase awareness in the services that they provide. For those seeking to increase membership, they can also promote the values of their organization and recruit new members.

MCC and other educational institutions will be promoting the numerous programs and pathways that are available to the public, as well as helping people connect with potential employers upon completion of their current course of study.

Governmental agencies can share the great services that they have to support our community, as well as continue to network positive partnership opportunities with other participants, the news release said.

“We are really excited to partner with MCC, local schools, businesses and organizations to bring this event to the community,” said Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becky Fawson. “This is another great example of our community working together to overcome workforce issues.”

Proceeds from the Bighorn Trek sponsorships and vendor fees will help the MCC Foundation, which raises money for college scholarships to support students in the MCC district.

You can register to be a sponsor and/or vendor at BighornTrek.com.

For more information contact Rausaw at TRausaw@Mohave.edu or 928- 692-3000 for more information.