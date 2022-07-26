OFFERS
Community blood drives slated for Aug. 3-4

Blood drives will be held on Aug. 3-4 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and Beale Celebrations, both in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 5:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – A pair of blood drives will be held in the Kingman area on Aug. 3-4.

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a Vitalant blood services blood drive at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. 4th St. in Kingman from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

To donate sign up at donors.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.

A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday Aug. 4 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., Unit B, in Kingman.

To schedule an appointment or for more information call 1-800-733-3767 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code KHCENTER.

In a news release, Vitalant urged all eligible donors to give blood during what it says is a “national critical blood shortage.”

There is currently a critical need for all blood types, especially type O, which is the universal blood type.

