Early voting locations listed

MOHAVE COUNTY– With the primary elections approaching, county residents are reminded to submit their mail-in ballots by Friday, July 29.

Mohave County residents who want to vote early can access three early voting sites in the county. They include:

– The Kathryn Heidenreich Center at 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman.

– The Mohave County Library at 1770 McCulloch Blvd. North in Lake Havasu City.

– The Mohave County Library at 1170 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.

The three early voting locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 29.

Mail ballots may also be dropped off at an early voting site, on Election Day (Aug. 2) at any polling location or at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

Contact the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, Voter Registration Division at 928-753-0767 to have any questions answered.