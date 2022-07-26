Floating wetlands an attraction at Alamo Lake

A few months back I got a text from a local angler who had been at Alamo Lake and had seen something unusual floating in the lake. He sent me a photo and at the time it looked like a styrofoam structure with some kind of plants on top of it.

He asked if I knew what it was, and I didn’t. But I did find out. I got information courtesy of Pam Kostka, the operations project manager for the Los Angeles District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ms. Kosta sent out a publication entitled “Alamo Lake Newsletter Summer 2022” and in it she identified what had been done at Alamo Lake that had caused a lot of anglers and boaters to ask questions about what they had seen there.

“A floating wetland was installed during April 2022 in the cove across the lake from the Cholla Boat Ramp to provide habitat for wildlife species and provide a new fishing attraction (GPS Location: 34.26155 N, -113.58618 W). The floating wetlands will provide a number of benefits to the lake and provide an interesting site to stop and check out while boating.

The wetland was created from a floating piece of foam with holes spaced around the top for planting. Before anchoring the floating wetland in its permanent location, the holes were filled with a mix of peat moss and potting soil, and then the plants were added. All plants are native to Arizona. Plants include spike rush, blue rush, gold strike rush, three square bulrush, yerba mansa, arrowhead, broadleaf cattail and grassy arrowhead.

As the plants grow, their root systems will dangle in the water, eventually creating a fairly dense mat of roots. The dangling roots will become covered in biofilm, a sticky secretion produced by microbes, that will collect nearby algae and zooplankton forming a community of periphyton. Periphyton is the base of most aquatic food webs, and will entice aquatic insects to come for a snack, which will in turn attract fish. Above the water the flowering plants will attract pollinators, providing a resting place for birds and a home for other semi-aquatic creatures.

The plants and the periphyton community on the plant roots will also have the ability to absorb excess nutrients in the water. Removing excess nutrients from the water will help reduce the size and/or frequency of harmful algal blooms on the lake.

The Army Corps is seeking feedback on the island from the public. “Have you fished at the floating wetlands? What did you catch? Do you enjoy or dislike the floating wetland installation? Did you notice a problem with the floating wetland? Please let us know! Send us an email at AlamoDamSPL@usace.army.mil,” the agency wrote.

There is a lot of technical information in Kostka’s report, but the bottom line is it looks like the floating wetlands will be an area that should attract the game fish in the lake.

If you go fishing at Alamo, you might want to give it a try!