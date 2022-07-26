Hoke new chief of Northern Arizona Fire District

KINGMAN – Interim Fire Chief Dennis Hoke has been chosen by the Northern Arizona Fire District Board to be the permanent fire chief for NAFD.

According to an NAFD news release, the board is pleased with the progress Hoke has made during his six months as the interim fire chief. He was hired as the permanent NAFD Chief on July 21.



“His background and experience will serve the citizens and the district well,” NAFD wrote.

Hoke’s appointment takes effect July 31.

He was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, and graduated from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California, before enlisting in the Air Force. After completing basic military training and the Air Force Fire School at Chanute AFB Illinois, he was stationed at Kingsley Field, Oregon as a firefighter apprentice.

Hoke left Kingsley Field and served at Eglin AFB Florida, Peterson AFB Colorado and Anderson AFB Guam. He filled a variety of positions ranging from firefighter to assistant chief.

He began his federal service career after being honorably discharged from the Air Force in February, 1982, taking a position at Moffett Naval Air Station California, a combined Navy and NASA test facility. From there, he transferred to Buckley Air National Guard Base. Hoke then accepted a promotion as an engineer at Lowery AFB.

In 1984, Hoke accepted another promotion as captain at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. He was quickly promoted again to chief of training.

In 1987, Hoke accepted his first chief of department position at Fort McCoy Wisconsin. In 1991, Hoke then seized an opportunity and accepted the fire chief position for U.S. Army Alaska. During his tenure in Alaska, Hoke wrote the original study on consolidation of Department of Defense Fire Departments. As a result, he was asked to testify before a Congressional Subcommittee. This was the precursor to what is now Joint Basing.

Hoke left the federal government to accept a deputy fire chief position with the City of Anchorage where he served for five years and helped develop a new 911 dispatch center and station alerting system that is still in use today. Hoke became a certified IAAI fire investigator and went to paramedic school.

He was offered an opportunity to return to the federal government as deputy chief for U.S. Army Hawaii in 2002. After serving in Hawaii for two years, he returned to Buckley AFB as the deputy chief and was promoted to fire chief in 2006.

Hoke retired from federal service in 2013 to accept the fire chief position for the Illinois Valley Fire District in Cave Junction, Oregon. During his tenure was able to upgrade the fleet and successfully pass a levy to pay for the first career firefighter/EMTs for the district.

He served as the chair of the Josephine County EMS board, and served on the boards of the Illinois Valley Airport and chamber of commerce. In 2019 he accepted the fire chief position for the Scappoose Fire District/ Columbia River Fire and Rescue near Portland, Oregon, where he developed a consolidation plan to merge the two fire districts. Hoke retired in 2020.

Hoke holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety from Siena Heights University. He is a nationally registered paramedic and a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

Hoke is a frequently requested speaker on incident management. He served as a volunteer captain/paramedic with the Sable Altura Fire Department in Aurora, Colorado. He has received numerous awards including Air Force Space Command Manager of the Year and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Executive of the Year.

Hoke is married to the former Connie Totten of Klamath Falls, Oregon. They have two grown sons, Jeff and Adam, who have followed in his footsteps as firefighters in Alaska. Hoke and his wife relocated to Pahrump, Nevada. He is currently working part-time with AMR in Las Vegas maintaining his paramedic skills.

He will relocate to the Kingman area.