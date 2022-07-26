Kingman Mayor Jen Miles resigns citing health concerns

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has announced her resignation effective Aug. 5 citing unidentified health concerns.

According to the City of Kingman news release, Miles’ health concerns are preventing her from completing the rest of her term that concludes in December. Vice Mayor Ken Watkins will fill the role as mayor for the City of Kingman, and his position on council will remain open unless the council appoints someone to fill it sooner.

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Kingman for almost 10 years on the council, elected as council member, vice-mayor and mayor,” Miles said. “I am proud of the progress made during these years and believe the City of Kingman is poised to continue a trajectory of positive growth and livability.”

In March, Miles announced she would not be seeking another term as mayor due to unidentified health issues. Miles was first elected mayor in 2018 after serving as vice mayor and as a city councilwoman. She faced a recall effort in 2020 over a COVID-19 mask mandate, but the recall ultimately failed.

“Much has been accomplished during this past 10 years due to the hard and collaborative work of council, city staff and our partners,” Miles said. “I am especially glad that we have signed development agreements for the construction of Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing interchanges. As well, we have made important progress to improve and invigorate our airport, our historic downtown and our parks and trails.”

Miles also noted the city’s work towards water conservation and sustainability, and said the city must be “vigorous” with future water efforts. Thanking the city’s leadership roles and city council, she said the city is in “good hands.”

“Thank you, Manager (Ron) Foggin, for your fine leadership. I have admired your professionalism and your ability to address the myriad responsibilities of your office,” Miles said. “I appreciate the sound and transparent implementation of our fiscal and operational policies. Of course, I would be remiss not to mention my gratitude for the on-going support, dedication and competency of our administrative offices. To my fellow councilors, current and past, please know that it has been an honor to serve with you.”