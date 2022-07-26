Missing Littlefield man found dead

KINGMAN — Missing person Beau Riddle of Littlefield was located deceased the morning of Tuesday, July 26.

Riddle’s truck and trailer were found on Sunday, July 24 and his body was found in an area nearby where his vehicle was last seen. His cause of death was not reported but there are no indications of foul play.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page, community members, the K-9 Team from Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and Bureau of Land Management rangers helped locate Riddle.

Riddle was last seen at the Pilot Truck Stop in Littlefield on Friday, July 22.