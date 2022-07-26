Mohave County issued eight building permits in the week ending July 22

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending July 22:

– Trulove Plumbing Co. Inc.: 3750 E. John Ave., Kingman; gas line repair

– Sonoran Structures LLC: 5320 E. Casa Grande Drive., Topock; 20 amp elec

– Select Electric LLC: 549 S. Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; electrical 50 amp to exit shed

– All American Air Conditioning: 1058 E. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; new hvac mini split in garage

– Networx Cabling System: Kingman; 120 amp electrical service

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 3756 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; hvac replacement

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 4982 N. Parker Road, Golden Valley; hvac replacement 5 ton

– Protek: 4750 Olympic Way, Kingman; demo offices 111 & 112