Obituary | Dawn C. Wall

Dawn C. Wall, a long-time resident of Apache Junction and Kingman, Arizona, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 8, 1955. She passed away July 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, from a long battle with cancer.

Dawn was a generous, loving, loyal friend, sister, daughter, wife, aunt and grandmother. She was always willing to listen and lend a hand. If you were in trouble, you could always count on Dawn. She always gave people another chance and did her best to help. She was annoying, argumentative, stubborn, smart, funny, wonderful, loving, giving and completely awesome. She could be pushy, but you knew it was because she cared. She loved to read, bake, shop, spend time with her family, and just enjoy life. The loudest laugh in the room was always Dawn's.

She is now with her beloved soulmate and husband Harvey loving parents Marjorie and Tim, brother Michael, and sister Christine. She is survived by her sister-friend Penny, sister Linda, brother Tom; nieces and nephews Chrissy, Sarah, Kayla and Mikey and great nephews and grandchildren Tailor, Harvey, Mamie Jo, Derrike, Tabor and Arye'Annah.

There will not be a service as Dawn preferred to keep things simple. Donations to the charity of your choice can be made in memory of Dawn C.Wall.