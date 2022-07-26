Pine Peak Fire grew to 1,600 acres over weekend

KINGMAN — The Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains continues to be the most active local fire, growing to 1,602 acres over the weekend.

The fire is still at 0% containment, which Bureau of Land Management said is due to the restrictive terrain. As of Friday, July 22 the fire had grown to 654 acres and was at 0% containment.

The fire continues to spread slowly, according to the BLM. No homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The following areas will be temporarily closed until the end of the current fire emergency, according to the BLM. BLM Road 7240 between the intersections of BLM Road 7240E west of Chappo Spring and BLM Road 7243 east of Chappo Spring.

The fire is fueled by ponderosa pine on the north-slope with occasional torching in oak brush and chaparral on the south facing slope. An increase in humidity in the area may help to moderate fire behavior and intensity. It has not been reported how rain storms on July 25 impacted the fire.

Firefighters continue to utilize aircraft to monitor the fire and drop water as needed.

Both the Cow Fire and the Big Sandy Fire have been contained. Both fires began Saturday, July 16, according to the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management.



The Big Sandy Fire near Wikieup was last reported at 150 acres and the Cow Fire was reported at 20 acres.

