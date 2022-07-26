OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Robles, Bumgarner spat expands

Washington Nationals outfield Victor Robles wore a clown nose in the dugout on Sunday, a day after Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a clown for stopping to admire his third home run of the season. (Photo by All-Pro Reels, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3vdqaVh)

Washington Nationals outfield Victor Robles wore a clown nose in the dugout on Sunday, a day after Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a clown for stopping to admire his third home run of the season. (Photo by All-Pro Reels, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3vdqaVh)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 26, 2022 12:10 p.m.

PHOENIX – LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn't as big of a fan. Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with the NBA superstar on this one.

Robles was caught by cameras in the dugout Sunday wearing a clown nose, a day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington's 7-2 loss.

James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with the caption “Something I would do for sure!” Robles posted James' reply on his own Instagram story.

Nationals manager Martinez wasn't as thrilled with Robles' light-hearted jab after Washington's 4-3 win Sunday.

“I didn't see it. I heard about it,” Martinez said. “I'll talk to him. That's not who we are. It happened, it's done, I don't want to see that kind of stuff.”

The incident started Saturday when Bumgarner took exception to Robles admiring a solo shot that brought the Nationals to 7-2.

“Clown,” Bumgarner said. “No shame. It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2 or 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating.

“I’m the old, grumpy guy. I know. But that type of stuff didn’t used to happen.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State